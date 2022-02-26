Salinas Police officer killed in shooting identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- In a press conference held by the Salinas Police Department Saturday, they identified the officer killed in the line of duty overnight.

Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr., 30, was killed after a shooting that occurred at 10:41 p.m. Friday night during a traffic stop, according to the Salinas Police Department.

A suspect was arrested and taken to county jail due to Alvarado's actions, according to police.

"The department has lost a son but the community lost a hero," Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice speaking on Friday night's shooting.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said they are the lead investigators as is protocol with all officer-involved shootings.

There will be no further details given as the investigation is ongoing.