DA: Suspect accused of murdering Salinas officer to make first court appearance

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney said that a suspect charged with the murder of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. will be arraigned in court Tuesday.

A special circumstance has been filed against suspect Gustavo Matias Morales for murdering a police officer and charges of shooting an occupied vehicle and a firearm enhancement have also been added, according to the DA's Office.

On Feb. 22, at around 10:41 p.m. Officer Alvarado began a traffic stop on East Market Street and Morales pulled over his vehicle and exited, walking towards the patrol car.

Morales then fired a 'barrage' of bullets at Officer Alvarado while walking towards the officer's patrol car.

While Alvardo was still seated in his car he fired back and hit the web of Morales's left hand.

Gustavo Morales is scheduled for arraignment today at 1:30 p.m. at the Monterey County Superior Court.