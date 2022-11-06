Series Of Storms

Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down the West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Sunday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Rain arrives just before midnight.



Overnight: A period of light to moderate rain around midnight, then isolated showers through dawn. Lows in the 40s-50s. Breezy at times.



Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Highs mainly in the 50s.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… in effect for southern Monterey Bay and the outer coast of Monterey County from 10AM Monday until 10AM Tuesday.



*Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



*Beach Hazards*

… for northern Monterey Bay including the Santa Cruz Beaches from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.



*Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Extended: Another wave of moderate rain is expected in Tuesday with embedded thunderstorms and occasionally gusty conditions possible. Showers linger into Wednesday with dryer weather Thursday/Friday. Cool, with highs in the 50s-60s.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”