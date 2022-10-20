Let the Cooling Begin

Highs will begin to cool heading into the weekend and a stable marine layer will redevelop. Initially, coastal areas will cool down and cloud up for Thursday and Friday, then a deeper but dry weather system will approach from the north carrying much cooler air that will cool down inland areas as well.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Thursday: The sea breeze will be stronger late in the afternoon and we could see the return of low clouds by evening. Coastal temps will cool into the 60s and 70s. Inland will still be warm with mostly 80s, few low 90s for far interior locations.

Overnight: Low clouds return to the coast pushing slightly into the Salinas Valley, but remaining mostly clear inland. Overnight lows will be cooler than the previous night with coastal areas in the low to mid-50s and inland upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Temperatures will continue to drop, and skies around the immediate coast will be gray throughout the day, with highs in the 60s. Inland temps, 70s to mid-80s.



Extended: A dry weather system will clip us from the north this weekend bringing a much cooler air mass to the region. The cooler air will be more notable inland as the system will likely mix our marine layer out once again which can lead to warmer coastal temps. Watching rain potentials the last week of October, first week of Novemeber.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 27th – November 2nd calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County remains in “Exceptional Drought”