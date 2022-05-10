Annual Police Memorial for Monterey County to honor Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Peace Officers Association will hold a procession Tuesday for the 24th Annual Peace Officer Memorial.

The procession will honor the 10 fallen California officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 and pay tribute to Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr., who tragically lost his life during a traffic stop in early 2022.

Map of the route once it gets to Salinas.

The procession will start in Soledad on Nestles Road and H.De La Rosa and leave around 4 p.m. and get on to northbound Highway 101 and exit onto Abbott Street.

The procession will meet up with the second group of police vehicles at Blanco Circle and Blanco Road and are estimated to leave at 4:30 p.m.

The procession will end at the former Fort Ord Motor Pool lot, and a brief memorial service will be held for the fallen officers.

Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto, Monterey County Peace Officers Association President Mike Kimball and local clergy will be speaking at the end of the event.