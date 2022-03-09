A Public memorial to give the community a chance to say a final farewell to Salinas Police Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) To serve and protect, that’s what Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr. did, the night he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Salinas.

"He needs to be remembered, his legacy will be with us forever. He was with us for a very short time and he made his mark," said Salinas Police Department Public Information Officer, Miguel Cabrera.

Thursday morning thousands are expected to gather at Rabobank Stadium to honor Officer Alvarado. The public memorial is an opportunity for people to come together to pay their respects, and remember a local hero gone too soon.



"They're in pain. And you know, they're also grieving. And this is an opportunity for the community, the local community, and other communities in the area to pay their respects,” continued Officer Cabrera.

A procession will start on Lincoln Avenue at Alisal Street in Salinas at 6:45 am and will end at Rabobank Stadium. A memorial service is set to begin at 10 a.m. Brothers and sisters in blue will be seated on the field, community members in the bleachers, and all are welcomed until the stadium hits capacity.

"Tomorrow is not the end of the healing process by any means. We have a lot of work to do and frankly, the community needs to continue supporting our officers. They are hurting. They are grieving and they are continuing to work through their grief," said Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig.

Officer Alvarado was also remembered during a fundraising dinner this past weekend hosted by a non-profit, Patriots of Freedom, which raised over $25,000 for the Salinas Police Department's K-9 unit.

"It's a shame, you know, something like this shouldn't have happened. But it does. Not just here, everywhere, but when you live here and it happens here it hits a little harder,” mentioned Ken Sheldon - Patriots of Freedom.

If you can’t attend in person you can live stream the procession and service on social media or watch KION Thursday, March, 10th starting at 6:45 am for live coverage of both.

There will be a private ceremony for Officer Alvarado's family at a later date, however, no other details were provided.