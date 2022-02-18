Pleasant Friday Leads To Sunny Saturday

WEATHER STORY

Could we actually see some rain next week? Maybe!

High pressure is still directing the show, positioned off the West Coast. However, it is just far enough west to allow weather systems to sneak in from the north. The first system will be mostly inconsequential as it passes by Friday into Saturday, essentially coloring up a sunset and a sunrise, but that’s about it. A stronger cold front will arrive on Monday with a bluster and will be followed by the cold core of a system which could bring enough instability for rain showers and even some snow for our mountains. It is still a bit out, so there are a lot of uncertainties at this point.



Air Quality: GOOD

Friday: Scattered high clouds with a few low clouds possible near the coast. Mild, with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s to low 70s inland.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. There is a chance of a few low clouds could push up against the Big Sur Coast and Monterey Peninsula. Cool, with coastal lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s and mainly 30s inland. Patchy frost possible for interior locations.



Saturday: Decreasing high clouds. Mild on the coast with highs in the 60s, warm inland with upper 60s to low 70s.



Extended: Onshore flow will strengthen on Sunday ushering in a cool down with will be reinforced on Monday with a cold front. By Tuesday, cold upper level temperatures may help spawn a few showers over our area. Highs by then are expected to be 5-10ºF below normal.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 25th – March 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”