Gradual Cool Down Starts Super Bowl Sunday

WEATHER STORY

Expect another hot day on Saturday as the big ol’ ridge of high pressure that brought record heat these past few days stands strong. Coastal areas will cool slightly with a bit stronger sea breeze in the afternoon, however. The ridge will then slowly weaken through the weekend though highs will remain WELL above normal. By early next week, however, the back door will be open, allowing a weather system to slip in from the north. Starved of moisture, it is not expected to bring much precipitation to the state. The system will be accompanied by cooler temperatures and gusty winds.



Air Quality: GOOD for all areas reporting



Overnight: Offshore flow keeps us clear of fog once again, however, a few high clouds will pass by through the night. Temperatures will be quite mild with lows in the 40s to mid-50s on the coast, 30s-40s for inland valleys, and 50s up in the hills.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with temperatures again cooling a tad. Most areas will remain 10-15 degrees above average. Light breeze in the afternoon with increasing clouds after sunset. Highs mostly in the 70s.



Extended: The pattern will shift a bit next week as a weather system slides in from the north-northeast. We’ll definitely see cooler temperatures and an increase in clouds. There is a slight possibility of rain showers in our area on Tuesday.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”