Sunday Kick-Starts a Warming Trend

WEATHER STORY

Even warmer weather on the way…

The ridge of high pressure that has been acting as storm-blocker for the last month will strengthen again and settle in over the region starting Sunday. Temperatures will slowly head upward all the way into mid-week. In fact, there are some indications that we may see highs 10-15ºF above normal by then. As for rain, it remains but a dream.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Overnight: Decreasing high clouds. Coastal temperatures will be in the lower 40s, while inland is still leaning on the chilly side with lows in the lower 30s and even high 20s at times. Expect patchy frost in sheltered areas.

Sunday: We'll wake up to clear skies, and that's how it will stay through the afternoon. Temperatures warmer mid to upper 60s along the coast, upper 60s, and 70s inland. Winds will be light.

Monday: The warming trend continues, with temperatures bumping up another few degrees. Skies clear and sunny. Temperatures upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Mostly 70s inland.

Extended: Expect quiet weather out of the weekend into next week with chilly nights and warm days. Both lows and highs will slowly warm up through mid-week next week when highs could max out 10-15ºF above normal for this time of year—we’re talking widespread 70s, a few 80s even possible.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”