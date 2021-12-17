School threat at Harden Middle School, SUHSD chooses not to close

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Union High School District sent a letter to parents highlighting a national Tiktok trend that threatens school safety "for every school in the USA, even in elementary," on Friday, Dec. 17.

Friday morning, Harden Middle School sent a message out to parents about their school being named in a generic threat to an "HMS" school facility. Schools in SUHSD have not canceled classes in response to this trend. Friday was also a minimum day for schools in the district.

The district said the "troubling post" did not appear to originate in their school, and after investigating the post, the district found it was a screenshot form a news report in New York City that listed a school there HMS.

Other district have reports of the same post going around their schools.

"While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously," the district said. "If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away."

Greenfield and Gilroy high school dealt with a similar threat going around their school this week directed at GHS, that turned out to originate in Los Angeles and was directed at Gardena High School.

North Monterey County High School was in lockdown after receiving a school threat that was also going around social media, however, they're were unsure if it was related to the Tiktok trend.

