Shelter-in-place issued for North Monterey County High School after threat reported to campus

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE December 16, 2021 1:34 p.m.: We have received additional information from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office regarding an apparent threat made on social media to North Monterey County High School.

Investigators said a social media post from a student showed the student was "unhappy" and was transferring out of the school. The sheriff's office said there was no actual threat made to the campus in that post.

However investigators found another student took that student's initial post and attached a photo of a weapon. It was this modified photo that was being circulated on social media and initially found its way to school administrators who announced the shelter-in-place Thursday afternoon.

So far deputies said they searched two homes and found all students involved with both the initial post and the modified social media post. Deputies said as of now there is no direct threat to the school and no arrests have been made and there was no weapon found on campus.

Despite the North Monterey County School District's statement regarding this event's potential relation to a TikTok challenge, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they're still determining if that's the case.

As of now this threat is only considered a threat over "Snapchat" by investigators and not related to the TikTok trend.

ORIGINAL STORY

A shelter-in-place has been issued for people at North Monterey County High School after a threat made to campus was found on social media.

Students are under shelter in place protocol as class continues and campus security has the perimeter restricted to any visitors until deputies confirm there's no potential threat.

In a statement the North Monterey County Unified School District said they received info about the post and that it was related to a "nationwide school violence 'challenge'" in which North Monterey County High was named.

The district says a school resource officer, deputies and principal are investigating the post.

Multiple other districts reported threats, including schools in Greenfield and Gilroy.

This is a developing story