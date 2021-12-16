TikTok “violent school threat” trend has Central Coast high schools on high alert

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Parents and school districts are issuing statements concerned over a social media challenge making violent threats to schools.

San Benito High School District sent out a letter to parents about a "troubling post" going around on the social media platform TikTok, a trend that includes threatening school safety on Friday, Dec. 17.

Hollister Police Department is in contact with the district and said they were not aware of any specific threat to San Benito High School. They also said the videos were not created by any student in the district and don't believe the threat is credible.

"The situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats," San Benito High School District Administration said in the letter, "We ask our families to monitor their children's social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online."

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement saying they are aware of the trend but have not received any specific threats to Santa Cruz County and no verifiable credible threats identifiable in their area.

Greenfield and Gilroy Police were responding to threats planned to happen on Friday, Dec. 17 at "GHS." Greenfield Police said there was no immediate threat to Greenfield High School, but officers were be present on school grounds today and tomorrow.

Gilory High School District decided to take an "an abundance of caution" and cancel classes tomorrow at the Gilroy High School, but school will still be in session for the other campuses in the district.

Gonzalez Unified School District also issued a statement saying they were working closely Gonzalez Police, but they haven't seen any credible threats directed at any of their schools.

Soledad Police Department issued a similar statement asking people to contact the department if they come across any threats on social media.

North Monterey County High School issued a lockdown after receiving threats to campus. Students have since been released.