Shooting threat at Greenfield High and Gilroy High “unfounded,” police say

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Greenfield Police Department said they received a tip about a shooting threat circulating through social media that was planned to happen on Friday, Dec. 17 at "GHS."

After investigating and meeting with the school and district administrators, Greenfield Police said they learned Gilroy Police received the same threat which was also going around their high school campus.

Greenfield Police said the threat was actually coming from Los Angeles and was directed at Gardena High School.

After speaking with Los Angeles School Police Department, Greenfield Police said that LA School Police had received the threat three days ago and had already served a warrant the Gardena High School student's home. They've since concluded their investigation, according to Greenfield Police.

"There is no immediate threat to Greenfield High School; however, officers will be present on school grounds today and tomorrow," Greenfield Police said.

Gilroy Unified School District said they are cancelling classes at Gilroy High School on Friday out of an "abundance of caution." However, the district said school is still in session at all other campus.

North Monterey County High School is currently in shelter-in-place after also receiving a threat made to campus on social media.