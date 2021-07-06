Watsonville Police: Department window shot, illegal fireworks seized over holiday weekend

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville police said they had a busy holiday weekend with reports of illegal fireworks, crashes and vandalism at the department itself.

On July 3 and 4, police said they received 264 fireworks-related calls, and officers issued 46 firework-related citations and seized 115 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Over the weekend, police said someone shot and shattered an office window at the department. The window was in the Assistant Chief's office on the first floor, according to a spokesperson for the department, and they believe a BB gun was used. Officers are looking at area surveillance video to see if the incident was caught on camera. The window is now fixed and nobody was hurt.

Officers also responded to reports of drunk driving. Five people were arrested on DUI charges and officers investigated 3 crashes believed to be DUI-related.

One of the crashes happened on Miles Lane. Police said the Watsonville Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire there Sunday night when the driver of a truck crashed into a crowd gathered in the area. Three people were hit and two were taken to a hospital. The two people hospitalized- a firefighter and a spectator- were both discharged and are recovering from the hit. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Watsonville Fire responded to 40 calls for service on July 3 and 4, including the fire on Miles Lane. They also responded to a house fire on Crestview Court early Monday morning that is believed to be sparked by fireworks. Three adults and their pets were displaced.

In addition, Watsonville police are investigating a theft at a fireworks booth on Auto Center Drive. Thousands of dollars worth of Safe and Sane fireworks were stolen from the Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer Team's storage container.

