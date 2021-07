News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) On Sunday morning, the Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer team discovered thousands of dollars worth of fireworks stolen from their stand.

The communications director for the organization says this is the team's biggest fundraiser of the year.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with members of the organizations and their current efforts.