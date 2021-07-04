Pick up truck crashes into crowd in Watsonville, injuring at least three

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Fire officials tell KION at least three people were injured and are at the hospital after a pick up truck crashed into a crowd on Miles Lane in Watsonville Sunday night.

Santa Cruz County Central Fire Division Chief Anthony Cefaloni tells KION Watsonville Fire was out fighting a wildland fire on Miles Lane. A pick up truck reportedly then drove into the scene and into a crowd that was watching the fire suppression effort.

No deaths have been reported. We do not know the extent of the injuries for those who went to the hospital. Police are on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.