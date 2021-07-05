Fireworks set Watsonville home on fire

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Neighbors are being credited with alerting a family after their home went up in flames Sunday night. Firefighters say the homeowners left active fireworks in a garbage can, which then spread to the back of the home.

Neighbor Freddy Torres tells KION he helped alert the authorities after he noticed the house catch fire on Crestview Drive. Torres says he and other neighbors helped douse the flames with buckets of water until firefighters arrive.

"They had no clue the house was on fire. Had it not been for the fire department getting there right away and the neighbors helping put out the fire, it would have been a very different situation, " said Torres.

The fire was extinguished by 4:00 in the morning and fortunately no one was injured. Three people and two cats were displaced and are receiving help from a shelter. Officials say if you plan on using fireworks, the best way to dispose of them is in a bucket of water.