Comfortable Start to the Weekend

The slow warm-up will continue through the end of the week before a weak system cools us off a bit late this weekend. This progressive yet flat storm track will continue to enforce onshore flow, keeping temperatures seasonable.



Air Quality: GOOD



Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet—highs in the 60 on the coast with upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Becoming gusty for inland valleys during the afternoon.

Overnight: Low clouds will once again thicken at the coast and, at times, inland. Fog will likely develop and may become dense in some areas in the hours leading up to sunrise. Lows will be slightly on the cooler side, with mid to low 40s and occasional 30s for inland spots.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, though clouds will be on the increase during the late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures inland will climb a few more degrees with highs in the 70s. Coastal areas will remain near seasonable with highs in the 60s. Windy at times for the valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Onshore flow will strengthen late Saturday ending in a net cool-down for most areas with an increase in low clouds. A weather system will pass by Sunday into Monday and could produce a little coastal drizzle, but otherwise, expect the Central Coast to remain dry. High pressure will build in next week with much warmer weather expected.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 8th - 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: "Severe Drought" for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in "Extreme Drought."