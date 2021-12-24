All I Want For Christmas Is Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will remain active for the next week with a parade of storm systems moving through. The good news is that none of them look all that strong. The bad news is that it may be tough to dodge wet weather if you’re traveling for the holidays.





Friday: Partly cloudy cool and breezy. A few sprinkles possible late. Highs in the 50s.



Overnight: Rain picks up again, becoming moderate to heavy closer to dawn. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50ºF.



Christmas Day (Saturday): Mostly cloudy with rain showers moving through. Embedded weak thunderstorms possible. Cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



Sunday: Showers end early, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Mountain snow possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds could be gusty at times.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry early. A chance for light rain late. Chilly, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy but cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”