Hilary Remnants Will Give Central Coast Showers & T’Storms

The remnants of Hilary will continue to move north away from us overnight into Monday. However, some moisture drawn in around a cut-off area of low pressure just offshore will be directed back at us on Monday making a few showers or even a thunderstorm possible. The deeper southwesterly onshore flow will cool the mountains and the Santa Cruz side of the bay, but most other areas will experience similar warm, muggy conditions like we saw on Sunday. We’ll have a bit of a temperature roller coaster for the rest of the week as the low retrogrades and dryer air moves in. Then, we’ll see a battle between troughing over the Pacific and the expanding ridge out West. Temperature forecasts may fluctuate, but we will be dry after one last mountain shower/storm chance on Tuesday.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Broken high clouds. Can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry. Mild lows with most areas in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Monday: Partly cloudy with an a few showers or thundershowers developing around the area and moving to the northeast. Deep southwesterly flow will be windy at times both on the coast and inland and bring cooler air to the mountains and the north side of the bay. Overall, though, coastal temps will remain above normal while inland areas will be below.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties including Monterey Bay from 9AM Monday until 9PM Monday



-Southerly winds of 15-30kt and gusts up to 40kt will make conditions hazardous for mariners.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Tuesday: A few sprinkles will be possible on the coast early and then an isolated afternoon shower will be possible over the hills. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy and slightly warmer conditions with coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s and 80s-90s inland. Coastal winds will be light but up-valley winds will pick up for inland areas in the afternoon.



Extended: Mostly sunny and generally warm for the remainder of the week. That’s it. No tropical cyclones, monsoon moisture, atmospheric rivers or alien invasions to speak of. Check back later. :p

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 28th – September 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free