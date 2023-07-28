Beautiful Day & Weekend for the Central Coast

No major changes expected for the overall weather pattern in the western U.S. However, subtle movements may have bigger changes for us in the coming week. Thee ridge to our southeast nudges back into the weekend with a warmer, sunnier trend. We’ll swing back the other way next week with a much cooler pattern while the longer term models are showing heat over California by the end of the first week of August. Looks like we’re in for a bit of a ride!



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Low clouds will be slow to return, but eventually will develop around the bay with patchy fog possible. Fog also possible in nearby valleys. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Friday: Mostly sunny on the coast with clouds favoring the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies elsewhere with a few high clouds moving through from the south. Coastal highs will top out in the mid 60s to upper 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—with 80s to around 106ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming windy for the valleys and gaps during the late afternoon and early evening.

***GALE WARNING***

In effect Sunday 9 PM to Sunday 3AM for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.



* Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Saturday: Mostly sunny on the coast with clouds favoring the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies elsewhere with a few high clouds moving through from the south. Coastal highs will top out in the low 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—with upper 70s to around 105ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming windy for the valleys and gaps during the late afternoon and early evening.



Nice weather will continue on Sunday, with similar temps to Saturday on the coast. Inland areas may be a couple of degrees warmer! Low clouds are likely to return late Sunday for coastal areas, the start of a cooler, cloudier trend into the work week. Most of next week is looking cooler than normal, though there are some indications we'll start warming back up quickly next weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free