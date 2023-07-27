A Central Coast Summer Day

No major changes expected for the overall weather pattern in the western U.S. However, subtle movements may have bigger changes for us in the coming week. The trough to our north digs a bit southward as a shortwave rotates through into Thursday, reinforcing the cooler, cloudier conditions in our area. Then, the ridge nudges back from the east into the weekend with a warmer, sunnier trend. We’ll swing back the other way next week with a much cooler pattern while the longer term models are showing heat over California by the end of the first week of August. Looks like we’re in for a bit of a ride!



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Low clouds and fog fill the coast and major inland valleys. Patchy drizzle on the south/east sides of the bay. Lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the hills.



Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with clouds favoring the south side of the bay. Mostly sunny elsewhere with just a few high clouds moving through from the south. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to around 101ºF inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming windy for the valleys and gaps during the late afternoon and early evening.



Friday: Widespread clouds for the coast and valleys in the morning, becoming partly cloudy on the coast with clouds favoring the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies elsewhere with a few high clouds moving through from the south. Coastal highs will top out in the low 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—with upper 70s to around 103ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast becoming windy for the valleys and gaps during the late afternoon and early evening.



Extended: The warming trend will continue into Saturday with temps peaking above normal both on the coast and inland. Low clouds will be somewhat limited, but likely still present on the south side of the bay. The marine layer will begin to deepen again on Sunday thickening clouds and beginning to cool temperatures. Temps will then drop quite a bit—especially inland—Monday. Most of next week is looking cooler than normal, though there are some indications we’ll start warming back up quickly next weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free