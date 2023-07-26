A Touch Cooler, Cloudier at the Coast

We won’t see any pattern changes over the next week—the ridge to our southeast will still be there—the trough on the West Coast will be too. What we will see are subtle movements that will have day-to-day temperature variations for us. We will cool down a bit Wednesday and Thursday and with a deeper marine layer, will see more clouds at the coast. It looks like we might warm back up a tad Friday/Saturday, however, before cooling again out of the weekend. Either way, temperatures look to remain within a few degrees of normal on the coast through the next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Patchy low clouds around the bay with fog possible on the coast and into nearby valleys. Lows in the 50s for most areas, but 60s up in the hills.



Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds on the south side of the bay. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Inland areas will be mostly sunny as a few high clouds will drift over but that’s about it. Expect highs inland to range from the upper 70s to around 101ºF. Westerly onshore winds will be breezy around the river mouths and then windy for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Thursday: Low clouds with patchy fog early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast with low clouds on the south side of the bay. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Inland areas will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Expect highs inland to range from the upper 70s to upper 90s. Northwesterly onshore winds will be breezy at times on the coast and then windy for the valleys in the late afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temperatures will warm slightly for Friday/Saturday, then fall Sunday into early next week. Expect the daily cycle of low clouds and afternoon winds.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free