Nice, Sunny, and Warm from the Coast, Inland

Our weather pattern will begin to shift on Tuesday, but we’re in for one more nice day on the coast! The ridge to our southeast will weaken slightly allowing for a trough to develop on the West Coast. This trough will inevitably deepen our marine layer, cooling us down and making coastal clouds more likely through the end of the week. High level moisture will continue to stream around the ridge, so we’ll likely see some high clouds at times, but the layer won’t be deep or unstable enough to generate rain. (Of course, drizzle is always possible out of the low clouds!)



AIR QUALITY: Good

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Wednesday.



Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



This Morning: Low clouds with patchy fog possible around the bay. Otherwise mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through. Lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the hills.



Tuesday: High clouds early, then clearing with low clouds returning to the coast and thickening late. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast with upper 70s to around 106ºF inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at times, becoming stronger for the valleys/gaps in the afternoon and evening.



Wednesday: Low clouds for the coast and nearby valleys early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast with cooler highs in the 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny inland with highs in the 70s to low 100s.

Extended: More seasonable weather expected for the remainder of the week with low clouds thickening a bit on the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s to around 100ºF inland.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free