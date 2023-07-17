Still Hot Inland
Monday will be another brutal one for interior locations but cool and comfy at the coast. Extreme heat is still expected for most inland spots so don't let your guard down just yet! The high pressure that brought the intense heat is sliding east and weakening as cooler air moves in from the north. Tuesday will bring cooler temps inland and especially overnight.
Extreme Heat across the central coast this weekend:
Saturday's Hottest Temps:
Parkfield 112
Bradley 109
San Antonio Valley 108
Carmel Valley 104
Boulder Creek 102
Panoche Valley 102
Morgan Hill 97
Hollister 94
Outside of viewing area:
Paso Robles 112 *New Record
Palm Springs 117
Death Valley 126
Sunday's Hottest Temps:
Bradley 107
Ft. Hunter Liggett 105
San Antonio Valley 104
Pinnacles 103
Boulder Creek 93
Big Sur 84
Still expect extreme heat Monday in the interior locations with temps between 80-100 degrees, with an elevated fire risk.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. All animals need to be out of the hot sun and in
a cool place with plenty of fresh cold water with constant checks.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.
Air Quality: Good
Monday: While still hot inland not as oppressive as weather pattern begins to shift. Cooler air from the northwest will begin to move south into the central coast with a gradual cooling trend. Coastal cities will be cool and breezy with WNW winds gusting 20 mph and higher in the Salinas valley.
Overnight: Patchy fog with increasing clouds and winds calming down into the evening. Coastal lows in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Continued cooling inland with high temps in the 80s and 90s for the hotspots. Cool and breezy at the coast with highs mainly in the low 60s. Much more comfortable at night inland.
Extended: High pressure builds back in late week, hence a warming trend Thursday through Saturday. Heat risk returns across the interior with highs back into the 90s to low 100s. Onshore flow will keep the coast cool.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 54ºF
HIGH: 68ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 52ºF
HIGH: 85ºF
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 24th - 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.
- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory
- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.
-Area drought status: Currently drought-free