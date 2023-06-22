The Clouds are Back and Sticking Around

A new area of low pressure is strengthening just offshore overnight. We’ve already seen an increase in low coastal clouds and a decrease in coastal temperatures. Deeper more southwesterly onshore flow will develop into Thursday forcing clouds and probably some drizzle into the area through Friday morning. Temperatures will drop significantly (inland especially) Thursday with the low overhead. Ultimately, weak troughing will remain over the West Coast for the next week which will likely keep temperatures at or below normal. Most areas will see a slow warm-up after Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds also pick up again this weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Low clouds slowly fill back in around the bay and inland valley with some high cloudcover overhead. Patchy drizzle possible. Expect lows to be warmer with the cloudcover, dropping mainly into the upper 40s to low 50s on the coast and low 40s to low 50s inland.



Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and partly cloudy inland. Much cooler with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly 60s to low 70s inland. West-southwesterly onshore winds will be strong in the afternoon for the river mouths and major valleys.



Friday: Overcast with periods of drizzle bordering on light rain at times for most coastal areas into Friday morning. Then, skies may scatter out a bit in the afternoon with partial sunshine. Slightly warmer with highs in the 60s on the coast and upper 60s to 70s inland. Westerly onshore winds will be breezy at times and then stronger for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended. Temperatures will slowly warm both on the coast and inland through the weekend into early next week under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be closer to normal by Monday or so.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 29th – July 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free