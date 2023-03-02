Cold Morning, Slightly Warmer Afternoon

A chilly, frosty start to your Thursday, as the system that brought the Central Coast wild winter weather earlier this week, leaves behind a cold, dry airmass. The sunny, dry weather will only be a brief break, over the next couple of days, as unsettled weather returns Saturday with showers possible into early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



***FREEZE WARNING***

… in effect until 9am Thursday for Santa Clara Valley and Hills, mountains of San Benito & Monterey counties including the Southern Salinas Valley.



*Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected.



* Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Don't forget to protect pets from freezing conditions.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect until 9am for the entire coast, lower elevations of Santa Cruz county, and the Northern Salinas Valley including the Hollister area.

*Temperatures between 33 to 36 will cause very cold conditions.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.



*Don't forget to protect pets from cold conditions.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Thursday: Cold in the morning, then, warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Temperatures will warm slightly Friday but will remain below normal for this time of year. The next weather system arrives this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance of rain Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Abnormally Dry (D0) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County. None for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.