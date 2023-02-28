And it Keeps on Coming

We're ending the month with unsettled weather which will continue into the first day of March. A strong cold front moved through earlier this week bringing with it gusty winds, heavy rain, and embedded thunderstorms with small hail. Behind it, expect rounds of showers to continue for the 24 hours. Some of these isolated showers could bring additional brief heavy downpours, small hail, and a thunderstorm. Snow levels will remain between 2,000-3,000ft which will keep roads slippery in the higher elevations. A rain-snow mix is possible as low as 1,500 ft. Expect warmer, dryer weather toward the end of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for areas above 3,000ft in elevation in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties extended until 4am Wednesday.



Snow showers will persist into early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of snow.



Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



Tuesday: Widespread showers early with gusty winds and small hail possible. Then, rounds of showers throughout the day. Snow levels between 2,500ft-3,000ft. Gusty westerly winds at times. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

***GALE WARNING***

…from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm and Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, and the Monterey Bay.

*In effect from 9pm Tuesday to 9am Wednesday.

*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft expected.

*Monterey Bay: Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Scattered rounds of showers will continue throughout the night. Individual cells could produce downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Additional snow accumulation between 2,500ft and 3,000ft. A rain-snow mix is possible jsut below 2,5000 ft. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s for most areas.

Wednesday: A few showers linger Wednesday morning, then expect partial clearing. Cool with gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



Extended: With skies clearing, expect a COLD morning on Thursday with frosty conditions to the coast. Temperatures will warm slightly Friday but will remain below normal for this time of year. The next weather system arrives this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance of rain Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.