Wild Winter Weather for the Central Coast

The cold core of this week’s storm system will move through overnight bringing heavier precipitation (rain & snow!) and gusty winds along with the slight chance of a thunderstorm. As the low passes to our south Friday, showers wrap around behind it keeping rain/snow chances in the forecast through Saturday. Then, two more systems move in from the northwest. The first, weaker system will arrive Sunday night with a stronger, wetter system late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll remain in a cold air mass through the period with highs staying in the 40s-50s. If we clear out at all at night, temperatures will quickly drop into the 20s-30s.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***WINTER STORM WARNING***

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Diablo Range (in Santa Clara County) in effect until 11AM Friday.



Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and

gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to 2500 feet with total snow accumulations…



of 3 to 7 inches for elevations above 2500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains

of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 2500 ft in the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County



… and for the mountains of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect until 1PM Friday.



Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into Friday along with strong and gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow accumulations…



of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 3000 ft in the mountains of San Benito County and the Gabilan Range and Cholame Hills into Monterey County.

of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft in the Santa Lucia Range. Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as well

as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Friday: Partial clearing with a few lingering showers. Snow levels remain above 2,000ft. Cold and breezy with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, snow showers possible for higher elevations though additional accumulation is not expected. Winds light out of the south, southeast. Lows will be cooler with mainly 30s across the area from the coast, inland. Valleys could dip into the upper 20s. Frost likely inland, patchy near the coast.

***FREEZE WARNING***

…in effect from midnight Friday through 9 AM Saturday morning. Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. The Santa Cruz Mountains, and interior Monterey and San Benito Counties.



For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

*FROST ADVISORY**

…from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday for the entire coast, the Salinas Valley, San Antonio Valley, Hollister Valley, and the Santa Clara Valley.



*Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.



Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold.



Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Snow levels around 2,000ft. Cold with highs in the 40s to low 50s.



Extended: Expect cold and dry conditions early Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late as a weak system passes through. Winds will pick up as well. Another, stronger system will arrive late Monday into Tuesday with moderate rain likely and snow in the mountains once again. Showers linger behind that system on Tuesday and perhaps into Wednesday. Thursday looks dry and slightly cool, so there’s that.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.