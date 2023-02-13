A Cloudy Foggy Start to Your Work Week

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds along the coast. Fog possible in low areas inland. Chilly, with lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Monday: A few low clouds on the coast at times with gusty onshore winds. Cooler, with highs in the 50s.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County in effect from 4PM Monday until 7PM Tuesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest gusts will be along the coastline and over coastal mountains.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult during gusty conditions.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the Monterey Bay in effect from 3pm Monday to 3am Wednesday.

* For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

***GALE WARNING***

… for Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm and Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

In effect from 9am Monday to 3am Wednesday.

*Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt gusts up to 45kt and seas 14 to 19 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered light showers by the afternoon. Gusty northwest winds. Highs cooler with 50s from the coast, inland.

**FREEZE WATCH**

…for Santa Cruz Mountains-Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-Eastern Santa Clara Hills- East Bay Hills- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- Northern Monterey Bay.

In effect from 2am Wednesday to 9am Wednesday.



* Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible, except colder in the mid to upper 20s interior valleys.



* Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Extended: Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a gusty winds and an isolated shower possible. Wed/Thu mornings will be cold … perhaps cold enough for a hard freeze inland and frost on the coast. Rain then possible again late in the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.