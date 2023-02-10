Unsettled Weather Returns to the Central Coast

High pressure will be at its max Thursday with the warmest temperatures expected for our area. Then, a trough will dig down the coast, bringing cooler, windier conditions and even bringing a few showers by Saturday. The system doesn’t have a lot of moisture, but it does have cold, unstable conditions. This should be enough for scattered showers and perhaps a thunder or hail shower. Cooler air will linger through Sunday before warming back up Monday, but it looks like we’ll be in for a bit of a temperatures roller coaster next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: Mostly clear, winds calm. Lows in the 40s near the coast and 30s for interior locations.



Friday: Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Winds pick up late in the day. Highs mainly in the upper 50s to 60s.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast from 7pm Friday to 7pm Saturday.



* Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest swell will arrive late Friday with breaking wave heights peaking Saturday morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large shorebreak, farther than normal wave runup, and strong currents.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.



*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

…for Northern Monterey Bay from Friday evening through Saturday evening.

*Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.



*Large shore pound, further than normal wave runup, and strong currents likely.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.



Extended: A low pressure system will bring scattered showers to the region early on Saturday. Cool, blustery conditions can also be expected. Winds then shift offshore, which will then warm us up a bit Sun/Mon before another shot of cold air pushes down the coast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.