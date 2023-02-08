A Sunny, Warm Wednesday

High pressure will be at its max over the next two days with the warmest temperature expected for our area. Then, a trough will dig down the coast, bringing cooler, windier conditions and even bringing a few showers by Saturday. The system doesn’t have a lot of moisture, but it does have cold, unstable conditions. This should be enough for scattered showers and perhaps a thunder or hail shower. Cooler air will linger through Sunday before warming back up Monday, but it looks like we’ll be in for a bit of a temperatures roller coaster next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. Warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s inland.

Overnight: Mostly clear, lows slightly warmer but still cool inland with widespread 30s, 40s along the coast. Winds calm.



Thursday: Warmer yet with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny.



Extended: Temperatures will drop quite a bit on Friday as the trough digs in. Northwesterly winds will pick up as well. Showers will follow on Saturday with highs well below normal.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.