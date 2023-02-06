Breezy & Slightly Cool Start to the Week

High pressure builds in with dryer weather for the rest of the week. The air mass will initially be cool, but we could see some 70s as early as Wednesday inland! The next chance for rain will come next weekend at the earliest.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny but cool with highs in the 50s. Breezy at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few clouds near the coast. Chilly lows, mainly 30s, few 40s for the peninsula, while sheltered valley locations could dip into the 20s. Patchy frost inland. Winds will remain light.

Tuesday: A few clouds possible for coastal locations, other than that, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs slightly warmer and around seasonable low 60s. Few areas closer to the water a tad cooler, in the upper 50s.



Extended: Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week with frosty conditions inland and perhaps some patchy frost in coastal cities. Temperatures (both lows and highs) will slowly warm through the end of the week under mostly sunny skies. The next weather system approaches late Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.