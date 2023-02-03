Wet Weekend Ahead

We're not done with the rain, yet. Though the cold front moved through Friday morning, we'll still see a few light isolated showers throughout the afternoon. These showers should fade by the early evening. We’ll then get a break overnight into the early part of Saturday, but another, slightly wetter system will make its approach. Ahead of the second cold front, warm air advection will help generate showers during the late afternoon/ early evening hours. Then the cold front will bring heavier rain overnight. With a slightly unstable atmosphere, rounds of showers will continue to pop up Sunday. Winds will become gusty this weekend as the next system passes.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers possible inland and on the coast into the afternoon. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Partly cloudy and mild, seasonable lows. Mainly 40s, with 30s in a few valley locations. Light southerly winds.

Saturday: The early part of the day will remain dry. Southerly winds will start to increase, becoming gusty. By late afternoon, early evening light showers will start to develop. Late Saturday and early Sunday morning a cold front will bring heavier widespread rain.



Extended: Dry and sunny weather is then expected Sunday into Monday though temperatures will be slightly cool. Highs, however, will return to near seasonable by mid-week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.