Nice, Dry, Cool-ish Weekend

We'll continue to be under a cold air mass with cool days, slightly below average for this time of year, and cold/ frosty nights. There will be little change in our weather pattern and temperatures through the weekend as we remain in a slightly blocked weather pattern. A closed-off low to the south could bring some rain to southern California Saturday, but locally we will remain dry. High clouds, however, from the system could push into southern Monterey and San Benito County.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Friday Mostly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures. Might even see a few low 60s, though many locations will be in the upper 50s. Northeast winds will remain light.

Overnight: Mostly clear. Another round of widespread frost inland, and patchy frost possible near the coast. Lows in the 30s with a few 40s around the coast, 20s for sheltered valleys.

Saturday: Cool start to the day, but highs will once again be in the upper 50s, with a few 60s in spots. Mostly sunny, with some high clouds to the south. Winds, calm.

Sunday: Slightly cooler, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny, with a few clouds near the coast. Clouds will be on the increase late.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the weekend. Both lows and highs are likely to remain below normal for this time of year. A few small disturbances will pass by the Central Coast, but at this time we look to remain dry. A gradual warming trend will take place starting early next week, with highs returning to seasonable by mid-week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties.