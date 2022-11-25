Black Friday Deals Include Nice Weather

We’ll remain warm Friday even as the ridge begins to flatten out. The flattening will be more evident this weekend, returning temperatures back to seasonal norms. A deep trough will begin to dig in across the west early next week. A system sliding through on Monday could bring some rain but it is trending dryer. One thing is for sure, next week will be cooler than this week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD TO MODERATE

Friday: A few clouds will return and we’ll cool slightly, but temperatures will remain warm for this time of year. Highs in the 60s-70s. Clouds increase further late.

Overnight: Low clouds possible near costal cities. Further inland expect mostly clear skies with some high-passing clouds. Lows will be slightly warmer at the coast, mainly 40s. Inland mid 30s to low 40s, valley locations cool in low 30s.

Saturday: A few scattered clouds around the coast, but mostly sunny for most locations. Highs will start to cool to near seasonable. Mainly 60s, few low 70s further inland.



Extended: We’ll cool a bit during the weekend but stay seasonable, then it looks likely that the weather will become more active with rain possible early next week along with cooler, breezy conditions.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”