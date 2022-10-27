Another Chilly Night Leading into a Cooler Friday

High pressure slowly strengthens over the West Coast into the weekend yielding a slow warm-up for most areas. We’ll hit a bit of a speed bump on Friday as surface winds may push some low clouds and cooler air into the coast. However, a general warm-up will then continue through Halloween. Temperatures will begin to cool starting Tuesday as a trough digs in from the north. Rain is starting to look more likely mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds/fog possible on the coast. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s-40s inland. Patchy frost for southern inland valleys and Santa Cruz Mountain valleys.



Friday: Low clouds on the coast, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and mainly 70s inland. Breezy inland late.

Saturday: Low clouds are possible early in the day around the coast but expect mostly sunny skies by late morning. A few degrees warmer, with mostly 60s at the coast and 70s inland.



Extended: Warmer through the weekend, then cooler into mid-week. A slight chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday, though don't expect anything widespread. Any rain will remain light and scattered. The upper-level trough associated with this system will keep temperatures below average.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”