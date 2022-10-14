Low Clouds Continue to Take Over

Our weather pattern will remain blocked through the end of the week with high pressure to our north and an upper-level low to our south. Weak onshore flow and a stable marine layer will keep coastal clouds and cool temps in the forecast into the weekend. Some disruption in the marine layer is possible out of the weekend as the pattern briefly shifts from one block to another next week. There may be a small rain chance next week which we will be monitoring.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Low clouds return to the inland valleys and remain on the coast. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the 50s for most areas, a few 40s for clear inland valleys.



Saturday: Slightly thicker coastal clouds with morning drizzle. Remaining mostly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with upper 60s to mid 80s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



By Sunday I expect temperatures to begin to warm up on the coast and cool down a touch for our far inland valleys. We'll see partly cloudy skies into next week and are monitoring rain chances mid-week, but they are looking less and less likely. There is some hope of a pattern change beyond next week, however.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”