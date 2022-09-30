COOLER, MORE CLOUDS TO KICK-START OCTOBER

A slight cooling trend as we head into the weekend, and the first part of October. The marine layer deepens and onshore flow straightens, keeping low clouds along the coast. Morning drizzle and patchy fog are possible. Inland cities will see more afternoon sunshine.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Fog possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few upper 40s in the southern valleys.



Saturday: Slightly cooler conditions for most locations, with more low clouds expected along the coast, and afternoon highs in the 60s. Interior locations will see mostly sunny skies, mostly 70s, a few 80s.

Sunday: Early morning drizzle possible, along with the patchy fog. A few low clouds are expected around the coast. Inland areas will become mostly sunny after the clearing of morning clouds.



Extended: Not much change in weather pattern or temperatures for the early part of the week, but some warming is expected toward the latter. Other than some possible morning drizzle near the coast, dry conditions will remain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”