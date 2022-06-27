Cooler Temps On the Way

WEATHER STORY

The thunderstorms and overcast skies of early this past week are now a distant memory. We're now seeing hot and dry conditions inland under clear skies, which will be the theme for the first couple days of the work week. The coast, on the other hand, will have some relief in the form of morning and evening fog that may be dense at times. Dry, northerly winds will be a concern this week and will lend to elevated fire danger throughout the region, but especially for inland hills. Some high clouds will drift through the area mid week, after which we'll see a bit of a cooldown headed into next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***HEAT ADVISORY***

until 10 PM Monday night for a large portion of our interior locations including most of San Benito County (excluding San Juan Bautista and Hollister), the San Antonio Valley, and the southeastern-most parts of Monterey County including parts of the Salinas Valley.

For the affected areas, expect very hot temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s with no cloud cover. These conditions substantially increase the risk for heat-induced illnesses including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Those sensitive to heat should be monitored closely - this includes children, pets, and elders. You can prevent heat-related illnesses by staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, and minimizing time outdoors especially between noon and 5 PM.

Overnight: Coastal fog around Monterey Bay will cause reduced visibility throughout the night and early Sunday morning. Light drizzle is likely around the coast, particularly at the Monterey Peninsula. Foggy conditions will also affect the Salinas Valley through early tomorrow morning. Coastal lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, while inland areas will stay mostly in the neighborhood of lower 60s.

Tuesday: While the HEAT ADVISORY will expire Monday evening, things will still be on the warm side inland on Tuesday. Dry, northerly winds will also be a concern through Tuesday afternoon. Remain fire aware at all times. Inland highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with mid 70s to low 80s at the coast.

Wednesday: A notable increase in cloud cover at the coast will make things a bit overcast at times. Inland will still see a good amount of sunshine. Valley winds will become gusty in the afternoon. Temperatures regionwide will be noticeably cooler, with mid 80s inland and mid to low 70s at the coast.

Extended: By mid week, temperatures regionwide will be trending cooler. The cooling trend is forecast to last all the way through next weekend. Wednesday through Friday will bring partly cloudy to overcast conditions to the coast. Even inland spots may experience a slight increase in cloud cover those few days, but overall the interior will remain mostly sunny.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”