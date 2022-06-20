Tuesday Heat Risk

WEATHER STORY

Our typical "June gloom" is nowhere to be found as we are forecasting another spell of above average temperatures this week. Inland will feel the largest impact of the heat, but even the coast will feel much warmer than usual. The day of greatest concern will be Tuesday. Offshore winds will lower humidities and heighten fire danger for the first half of the day, and then the afternoon will be dangerously hot. (see HEAT ADVISORY below). The warm air mass lingers all week long, bringing a majority of 90s to inland areas even into the start of the weekend. Remain fire aware, and keep a close eye on the forecast for important updates.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***HEAT ADVISORY***

for all inland hills and valleys within Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito Counties from 10 AM Tuesday morning through 10 PM Tuesday night.

Expect extremely hot and dry conditions with inland high temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.



Risk for heat-related illnesses including but not limited to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke is extremely elevated in these conditions. Drink lots of water and try to limit time outside as much as possible. For those who work outdoors, take regular breaks to cool down and re hydrate. Do not walk pets if the pavement is too hot for your hand to touch. Heat-sensitive individuals such as children, pets, the elderly, and those without access to an air conditioned environment should be monitored closely. Finally, children and pets should never be left unattended in a car or any hot environment, regardless of the circumstance.

Overnight: Offshore flow develops overnight, effectively pushing away any low clouds that may form at the coast. Winds will be dry but gentle out of the northeast for much of the night. Expect lows in the 50s.

Tuesday (Summer Solstice): We'll be ringing in summer with a heat advisory that encompasses most inland areas. Those locations will be seeing a slew of triple digits, and even the coast will be in the upper 80s for nearly all spots. Virtually no cloud cover is expected as flow will shift offshore, thus dropping humidity values and enhancing fire risk, at least for the first half of the day.

Wednesday: Inland may not see quite as many spots in the triple digits Wednesday, but overall there will be little relief from the heat. The average inland high will be 95 degrees, while the coastal cities will lean towards lower 80s. Clear, sunny skies regionwide.



Extended: Tuesday may be the peak of the warming trend, but the heat isn't necessarily going anywhere. Upper 90s and low 100s are likely to be seen across the interior through Thursday while we'll see a majority of upper 70s to mid 80s at the coast. There is some slight indication that tropical moisture to the southwest may push some clouds into our area by late week, but the most likely scenario is very sunny conditions through the end of the work week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”