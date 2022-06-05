Seasonably Warm Week Ahead

WEATHER STORY

Although unusual for this time of year, some much-welcome moisture drifted across parts of the region early Sunday. Parts of Santa Cruz County acquired about a tenth of an inch, while coastal Monterey County received but a few traces. Unfortunately, such little amounts of moisture will do little to nothing in terms of alleviating fire danger. The beginning of the work week will bring near normal temperatures to most areas, with inland leaning a bit more on the warm side. By mid week, things will be feeling noticeably warmer. Peak heat is expected Friday, after which the weekend will feel slightly cooler.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for near coastal waters from Point Pinos down to Point Piedras Blancas (excluding Monterey Bay) from 9AM Monday until 2AM Tuesday.

Expect northwesterly winds at 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots

&

seas of 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.

These conditions are dangerous for mariners. Remain in harbor or reroute.

Overnight: Expect increasing cloud cover around sunset, with a slight chance of some sprinkles remaining in the hours that follow. Closer to sunrise, we'll see lows in the 50s and widespread low clouds/fog for inland valleys and coastal cities around Monterey Bay.

Monday: An overall very nice start to the work week with mostly sunny skies after the morning low clouds lift. Breezy conditions are likely regionwide, and highs will be in the 60s and 70s at the coast with lower to mid 80s expected inland.



Tuesday: Conditions will feel quite similar to that of Monday, perhaps a bit warmer for the interior. Breezy conditions persist, particularly for valley locations in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s at the coast and predominantly 80s inland.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”