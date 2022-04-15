Into Easter Weekend

WEATHER STORY

After overcast conditions gradually clear this morning, regional temperatures will warm back to seasonal normals for your Friday afternoon.



The next weather system arrives on Saturday. This system looks well put together with a strong gusty cold front and a good source of moisture. Moderate rain is expected Saturday morning as it passes by. The only thing working against us is how fast it is moving—its speed will preclude any major accumulations. Still, 1”+ totals will be possible in the coastal mountains with most Monterey Bay cities getting 0.25-0.5”.



After a dry Easter Sunday, additional rain chances follow next week. (See “Extended” below)



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Friday: Gradually decreasing clouds and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and upper 60s to 70s inland.

Overnight: Expect a major increase in clouds after nightfall, with light showers starting to develop North of Monterey Bay around midnight. Closer to sunrise, a sizeable rain band will arrive bringing a wave of moderate to heavy rain to much of Santa Cruz County and coastal Monterey County. This will trek inland through the morning.



Saturday: Moderate rain with gusty winds early, then decreasing clouds. Mild and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.

Extended: Expect dry and seasonable to slightly cool conditions on Easter Sunday. Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon. We’ll warm up on Monday before a weak weather system passes by to our north. Rain will be possible from Monterey Bay northward late Monday into Tuesday. Another weather system is then possible late in the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”