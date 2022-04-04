Mild Monday Ahead of Major Heat

WEATHER STORY

And suddenly, things get exciting!

Okay, well, kind of in the weather world—a huge ridge of high pressure will build in for the work week sending high temperatures well above normal. We’re talking 80s at the coast and 90s inland. Then, a big trough of low pressure will dig down the coast through the weekend bringing cooler temperatures and even some rain by early next week (April 11-12).



Air Quality: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, extended until 9PM Tuesday evening.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions

Monday: Patchy low clouds near the coast with a few high clouds passing through. An approaching trough will help mix the marine layer which will actually mean slightly warmer temperatures on the coast all while the overall air mass cools, with inland areas losing a few degrees. Expect highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast with 60s to 70s inland. Gusty northwest winds at times.

Overnight: Low clouds and potential fog will appear along the coast for much of southern Monterey Bay as well as the greater Salinas area, and the Santa Clara Valley. Ongoing winds for higher elevations. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and upper 30s to 40s inland.

Tuesday: Patchy low clouds in the valleys early, then becoming clear and sunny for the rest of the day. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s to around 80ºF inland. Gusty winds continue at times

Extended: Sunny and progressively warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs topping out in the 80s-90s. Then, cooler with coastal clouds returning first Friday and eventual cooling inland by Saturday. Rain possible early next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 11th - 17th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”