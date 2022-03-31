Mild Thursday, More Sunshine

WEATHER STORY

The slow warm-up will continue through the end of the week before a weak system cools us off a bit this weekend. This progressive yet flat storm track will continue enforce onshore flow, keeping temperatures seasonable.



Air Quality: GOOD

Thursday: Slightly warmer with a few low clouds on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s with 60s to 70s inland. Breezy at times during the afternoon, becoming especially gusty for inland valleys.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9AM Wednesday until 3AM Friday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds

expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds will begin to fill out around the peninsula around sundown, then will slowly move in around the rest of Monterey Bay, and may occasionally show up in inland valleys. Patchy fog is possible. Lowest temperatures will be mild overall, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s for most spots.



Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet—highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast with upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Becoming gusty for inland valleys during the afternoon.



Extended: Onshore flow will strengthen on Saturday ending in a net cool-down for most areas with an increase in low clouds. A weather system will pass by Sunday into Monday and could produce a little coastal drizzle, but otherwise, I expect us to remain dry. High pressure will build in next week with much warmer weather expected.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 7th - 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”