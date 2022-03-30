Cool & Windy Wednesday

WEATHER STORY

The final day of March will remain on the cool side for most areas as strong northwesterly onshore flow will sustain a deep marine layer. We’ll warm up a bit in the coming days, bringing us close to seasonal normals—and perhaps a bit above inland. A few weak disturbances will pass by in the coming week, the strongest of which will arrive Sunday into Monday. Still, I expect us to stay dry, but we’ll probably see some wind. Rain chances are looking pretty low for the next two weeks, though there are some wetter indications after April 13th.



Air Quality: GOOD

Wednesday: Low clouds remain in place along the coast with clearing on the north side of the bay and perhaps partial clearing on the south/east sides in the afternoon. Cool & windy at times with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9AM Wednesday until 3AM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds

expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Breezy onshore winds linger a while. Low clouds will fill in around parts of the bay; fog is possible. Expect lows in the 40s.



Thursday: Slightly warmer with a few low clouds on the coast. Coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s with 60s to 70s inland. Breezy at times during the afternoon.



Extended: We’ll warm further on Friday, especially inland and then level off for Saturday. Sunday will be cooler and cloudier as a weather system passes by. While no rain is expected, some drizzle will be possible on the coast into Monday. Next week is looking much warmer.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 6th - 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”