Showers Give Way to Gusty Winds

Unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days.

Light showers will linger on and off throughout the night and will be more numerous in the south. As we head into Friday, cold northwesterly winds will strengthen and actually clear us out for a while, especially on the coast. We may see a few additional showers over the inland hills, however. A trailing disturbance will arrive late Friday into Saturday, generating more rain showers over the air which could last through Saturday afternoon. These showers may have brief heavy downpours, small hail, and evening lightning. Snow levels drop below mountaintops. Dry conditions return on Sunday with a slow warmup through next week.



Air Quality: GOOD



Friday: Clouds will be on the decrease into the afternoon while winds will be on the increase. Cold northwesterly winds may bust above 40mph for exposed coastal areas. Can’t rule out a few showers over the inland hills. Clouds increase late.



***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 9AM Friday until 4PM Friday for Monterey Bay

… in effect from 9AM Friday until 9PM Friday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos (outside Monterey Bay)

… in effect from 3PM Friday until 9PM Friday for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blanas



Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 13 feet at 11 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect from 7AM through 7PM Friday for all coastal areas of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.ADVERTISING

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds are likely to cause damaged power lines and/or power outages, broken tree limbs, and movement of unsecured outdoor objects. Driving conditions will also be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.



Secure outdoor furniture and use caution when driving.

Overnight: After dark, clouds increase substantially and the next wave of storms rolls through with occasional isolated downpours accompanied by thunderstorms. Said storms may bring small hail and potentially even a lightning strike or two. Lows will be noticeably cooler, bottoming out in the mid 30s inland and high 30s to low 40s at the coast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and an isolated threat for thunderstorms. Storms may have downpours, small hail, and lightning. Cool with gusty northwesterly winds. Highs in the 50s.



Extended: Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions from Sunday through most of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm next week, but you can expect cold mornings even as highs return to or above normal by Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”