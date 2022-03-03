Rain Has Arrived!

A complex weather system will arrive on the Central Coast starting Thursday with effects lasting through Saturday. A frontal boundary will approach from the west Thursday afternoon bringing widespread light to moderate rain to the region. Rain chances will be higher south of Monterey Bay. This band of rain will slowly fizzle out over the region Thursday night to be replaced by showers mainly south of the bay which could include isolated thunderstorms, especially the farther south you go. Showers will linger into Friday morning, but cold, moist northwesterly flow may keep a few sprinkles in the forecast for coastal cities Friday afternoon. A secondary and much colder cold front will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms could include lightning and small hail. Snow levels will lower to around 3,000ft. Shower activity will then decrease overnight into Sunday.



Air Quality: GOOD



Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain arriving in the afternoon. Rain is more likely the closer to the coast and the farther south you are. The Big Sur coastline, Monterey Bay Peninsula, and coastal mountain ranges will see the most action today. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Showers continue into the evening.

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 3PM Thursday afternoon through 3AM Saturday for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz County outside of Monterey Bay and as far south as Point Pinos.



Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Overnight: Things slow down slightly, with occasional lighter showers expected inland. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the interior south closer to sunrise. The moist conditions will bring us comfortable temperatures overnight with most lows in the 40s.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy with gusty northwest winds. Can’t rule out a few coastal sprinkles. Shower chances then increase once again late. Highs in the 50s.

***WIND ADVISORY***

… in effect from 7AM through 7PM Friday a small area of the coast in easternmost Santa Cruz County.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds are likely to cause damaged power lines and/or power outages, broken tree limbs, and movement of unsecured outdoor objects. Driving conditions will also be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.



Secure outdoor furniture and use caution when driving.



Extended: Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday morning, then slow clearing with cold, blustery conditions. Slowly warming up Sunday through Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”