More Mild As the Weekend Approaches

WEATHER STORY

Cold air will remain settled in over the region through the end of the week. Clear, calm, and dry conditions will lead to a couple more chilly mornings with sub-freezing lows. The air mass will slowly warm through the weekend into next week, but Friday and even Saturday mornings will remain chilly. Highs return to above normal levels by Sunday. There are some indications in the longer-term computer models that the pattern might finally break down enough to allow for more frequent wet weather for the West Coast.



Air Quality: GOOD

Overnight: Under clear skies, temperatures after dark will once again get cold. Coastal lows in the low to mid 30s with widespread frost. Inland lows in the teens and 20s with many areas experiencing a hard freeze.



Friday: Cold (but not as cold) in the morning—most areas will be 2-4ºF warmer—then mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… in effect from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. For the coastlines of Santa Cruz County and Monterey County.

-Long period northwest swell at 17 to 23 seconds.

-High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

- Initial forerunner waves arrive late Friday with periods in excess of 23 seconds. The highest risk of sneaker waves expected on Saturday and into Sunday morning when wave heights of 3 to 6 feet and periods of 17 to 21 seconds are expected. The risk of sneaker wave decreases by Sunday afternoon as wave heights increase enough for the ocean to provide its own natural warning.

Precautions/ Preparedness Actions

-Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Still cold after dark, but more bearable than the temperatures seen over the previous two nights. Expect mostly clear skies with mid to high 20s inland and low to mid 30s for the coast.

Saturday: Another chilly morning with patchy frost, but afternoon highs will warm back up into the 60s across the Central Coast. Skies will be mostly clear, with a few high passing clouds throughout the day.



Extended: Expect a couple more chilly nights but generally, both nights and days will keep warming through mid-week next week. Highs will be back above normal by Sunday and lows, by Monday or Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”