Frigid Morning, Cool Afternoon

WEATHER STORY

Cold air will remain settled in over the region through the end of the week. Clear, calm, and dry conditions will lead to one of the, if not the coldest morning of the winter on Thursday. The air mass will slowly warm through the weekend into next week, but Friday and even Saturday mornings will remain chilly. Highs return to above normal levels by Sunday. There are some indications in the longer term computer models that the pattern might finally break down enough to allow for more frequent wet weather for the West Coast.



Air Quality: GOOD

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer, but still cool for this time of year with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s.



(text in italics from the NWS)

***FREEZE WARNING***

… in effect for Thursday, and Friday mornings for the following areas:

- San Benito County

- Areas of Monterey County away from the coast.

-Areas of Santa Clara County including the Santa Clara Valley and the Diablo Range.



Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 (or lower) possible.



Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect for Thursday, and Friday mornings for the following areas:

- Coastal areas of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties

- The Santa Cruz Mountains



-Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.



Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.





Overnight: Under clear skies, temperatures after dark will once again get cold - although not quite as frigid as Thursday morning. Coastal lows in the low to mid 30s with widespread frost. Inland lows in the 20s with many areas experiencing a hard freeze.



Friday: Cold (but not as cold) in the morning—most areas will be 2-4ºF warmer—then mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Expect a couple more chilly nights but generally both nights and days will keep warming through mid-week next week. Highs will be back above normal by Sunday and lows, by Monday or Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 3rd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”